Snowball cookies covered in messy powdered sugar. Spritz cookies shaped like wreaths and stars. Sugar cookies covered with colorful icing.
It just wouldn’t be the holidays without cookies.
And part of the fun of making Christmas cookies is swapping recipes with friends.
We’re kicking off our annual 12 Days of Cookies contest. Think you have a recipe worth sharing?
Send it by Nov. 22 to Tulsa World 12 Days of Cookies, Attn: Nicole Marshall Middleton, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK, 74102 or by email to scene@tulsaworld.com.
We’ll choose a selection of the best recipes and stories and publish the winning submissions each day in the newspaper and online for our 12 Days of Cookies contest.
And if you are looking for a good gift idea, we have a special holiday sale on “Tulsa World Cookies,” a full-color cookbook with 100 recipes from staff members, readers and local bakeries. Buy one for $15.
Many of the recipes in the book came from our annual 12 Days of Cookies contest.
Books can be purchased online at tulsaworld.com/store, by calling 918-581-7346 or visiting the Tulsa World office, 315 S. Boulder Ave.
Here is one of our favorite recipes from last year’s contest.
We loved the butterscotch chips and crunchy Rice Krispies in this cookie.
Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookies
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup shortening
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour (less 2 tablespoons)
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups oatmeal (quick cooking)
2 cups Rice Krispies
2 cups coconut
½ cup chopped pecans (optional)
1 (12-ounce) package butterscotch chips
1. Cream sugars with shortening, eggs and vanilla.
2. Stir in baking powder, baking soda, flour and salt.
3. Add the stirred dry ingredients to the creamy sugar mixture. Stir in oatmeal, Rice Krispies, coconut, pecans and butterscotch chips into the mixture.
4. For each cookie, drop a heaping teaspoon of the mixture onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake in a 350-degree oven until the cookies are light and chewy, about 10-12 minutes.
— Courtesy of Kathy Lucas
