It’s a shame Winnie — a blind chihuahua — can’t see.
It’s also a shame she can’t talk.
Wouldn’t you like details about how a blind dog managed to journey 7 miles across Tulsa, crossing who knows how many intersections, without meeting a grisly fate?
You’ll never get the full story, but you’re getting a happy ending.
Winnie was found, safe and sound, near Admiral Boulevard and Utica Avenue and was returned to her owner, who lives in east Tulsa.
“I could win the lottery and it would not be nearly as good a day as that,” Bob Patterson said. “It was the best day of my life.”
Winnie and Patterson have been pals for 15 years. When they first met, she was tiny enough to fit in the palm of his hand. Now, she plays a big role in Patterson’s life.
Patterson was the victim of a near-fatal stabbing in the 1980s. He said he deals with post traumatic stress disorder related to the stabbing. While Winnie is not an official support animal, holding her provides him with a degree of comfort.
“Whenever she was gone, I couldn’t function,” he said. “I’m sure part of that was her being gone. As soon as she was there on my lap again, I’ve been back to myself.”
Patterson was so inconsolable during the period when Winnie was missing that he didn’t want to read or watch things he usually enjoys. A comic reader, he helps out behind the scenes at the World of Comics book store.
How did Winnie get out of her house? Patterson figures Winnie must have slipped away unnoticed one morning while he was busy running in and out the door.
Blind since developing Cushing’s disease five years ago, Winnie sometimes gets lost inside the house, so the initial search was interior. When the hunt was extended outdoors, neighbors — in vehicles and on foot — helped search surrounding streets. No luck.
The day after Winnie vanished, a neighbor said he thought he had heard an animal yelp in pain during the middle of the night. Patterson said that nearly “broke” him.
“My worst fear was we have some really dangerous sewer drains on our street and that she had fallen down in one of them,” he said.
Patterson checked the sewer drains as best as he could. He contacted animal rescue organizations in hopes of getting good news, and he posted a photo of Winnie on the Tulsa Animal Welfare Lost and Found Facebook page.
The longer the wait for any kind of news, the closer Patterson came to giving up hope.
“I never thought I was going to see her again,” he said. “She was gone. I wrote her obituary. I said goodbye.”
Enter Brandi Bautista.
Bautista has a habit of picking up strays and attempting to reunite them with owners. She was driving at night when she saw Winnie staggering around in the middle of the road. Another car was approaching. She stopped her car and said she was almost hit by the other vehicle when she zipped out to rescue Winnie.
“You could tell she was just really scared,” Bautista said, adding that she is sure the other car would have “smushed” Winnie if she hadn’t stopped to get the dog.
Bautista was confident Winnie belonged to someone, but how do you find that someone? Winnie wasn’t wearing a collar. (Pre-escape, the collar had been removed for a bath.)
Bautista posted about her doggie discovery on Craigslist, and almost two days into the owner search, she figured somebody had to be missing Winnie. Bautista explored Facebook and found the photo Patterson posted on the Tulsa Animal Welfare Lost and Found page. Phone contact was made with Patterson.
“You could tell he really loves that dog,” Bautista said.
Said Patterson: “I never cried so many tears of happiness and relief in my life.”
The dog was returned outside a Freeway Cafe near downtown Tulsa. Bautista couldn’t make the trip, but she dispatched her grandmother and other members of the family to deliver Winnie. It made Bautista feel good just to reunite Patterson and Winnie, but Patterson wanted to pick up the tab for the meal and he rewarded the family with a $100 finder’s fee.
Patterson’s reason for going public with the Winnie story is because he thinks Bautista deserves recognition.
“She gave me the world, and I just want to give the world back,” he said. “She’s my superhero.”
