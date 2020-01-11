One of the more popular resolutions people make at the start of the new year is to eat a more healthy diet — which also means that one needs to avoid take-out and do more cooking at home.
But sometimes, the thought of making dinner after a full day at work, or whipping up something nutritious for breakfast, is a little overwhelming.
The recipes that the Made In Oklahoma Coalition have come up with for January address those issues. One is a quick and easy way to enjoy a tasty, healthy breakfast that has endless varieties to keep one’s interest, along with a variation on a comfort food dish that doesn’t take all day to make.
All make use of a range of Made In Oklahoma products, so that one can keep the state’s farmers and food producers in business while keeping one’s New Year’s resolutions.
For more information on MIO Coalition products: miocoalition.com.
Fresh Start Smoothie Bowl
¼ cup Hiland skim milk
2 cups Scissortail Farms spinach
1 frozen ripe banana, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 teaspoon Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
1 ramekin Amelia Natural French Style Plain Yogurt
2 tablespoons Choctaw Farms pecan halves
¼ cup assorted berries or stone fruits, cut into small pieces
1. Pour the milk and spinach into the blender, and blend for 20-30 seconds. Add the banana and honey and blend until smooth. Add the yogurt and gently blend until fully incorporated.
2. Pour into a bowl or large glass and garnish with the pecans and fruits.
Creamed Chicken with Mushrooms and Peppers
8 slices Braum’s butter bread
6 tablespoons Hiland butter, divided
1 (8-ounce) container J-M
portabella mushrooms, sliced
1 green pepper, diced small
¼ cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
3 cups Hiland Dairy whole milk
3 cups cooked, chopped chicken or turkey
1 small jar diced pimentos
½ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon ground white pepper
1. Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Trim crusts from butter bread, then lightly toast on a cookie sheet for 8-10 minutes.
2. Saute the mushrooms and peppers in 2 tablespoons of the butter until fully cooked. Remove from pan and reserve. Reduce the heat and melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter then add the flour, stirring until the mixture goes from grey to golden in color, about 4-5 minutes. Slowly add the milk while stirring. When it begins to thicken, add the chicken or turkey and allow this mixture to simmer for about 5 minutes.
3. Return the sauteed mushrooms and peppers to pan, then add pimentos, salt and pepper. Stir to combine, and serve over the toast.
Featured video