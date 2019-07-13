With summer fruits such as peaches and berries in peak season throughout Oklahoma, now is the time to consider throwing dietary restrictions and conventional manners to the four winds and just eat dessert first.
The Made in Oklahoma Coalition offers two recipes to help one facilitate this endeavor: a rustic tart that showcases stone fruits such as Oklahoma’s own Porter peaches; and an icebox cake featuring blackberries, lemons and mango.
Of course, one does need protein, which is why an oven-roasted brisket is perfect for summer get-togethers. To round out the meal — or to serve as an entree on its own — make up a Keto Cobb Salad with tender spinach, grilled chicken, avocado and a ranch-style dressing.
To find out where to purchase MIO Coalition ingredients: miocoalition.com.
Stone Fruit Tart
For the pastry
1½ cups Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
¼ cup sugar
1 stick Hiland butter, cut into small pieces
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
¼ cup ice cold water
1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
For the fruit mixture
½ cup Miller Pecan Co. pecans, coarsely ground
1½-2 pounds assorted stone fruits (peaches, plums, nectarines), stones removed and thinly sliced.
½ pint fresh raspberries
¼ cup sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon sugar
1. Make a pastry crust: Place the flour, sugar and butter in a food processor, and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the vinegar, water and vanilla and process until dough just begins to form. Turn out onto a clean surface, and gently bring the dough together. Shape into a disc and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm.
2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll out the pastry between 2 sheets of nonstick baking paper to a 14- by 16-inch oval, and about ⅛-inch thick. Place on a large lightly greased baking tray lined with nonstick baking paper.
3. Spread pastry flat and sprinkle with ground pecans, leaving a 5 centimeter border.
4. Place the stone fruits, raspberries and sugar in a large bowl and toss to coat. Top the pecan meal with the fruit mixture, discarding any excess liquid, and fold over the edges of the pastry, pressing lightly to seal.
5. Brush the pastry with the egg and sprinkle with sugar. Refrigerate for 10 minutes or until firm. Cook for 30 minutes or until the pastry is golden. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes. Serve with Hiland vanilla ice-cream.
Oven Baked Barbecue Brisket
1 beef brisket (5 to 8 pounds)
3 tablespoons Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
1 teaspoon liquid smoke
1 onion, sliced
1 bottle Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce
1. Trim fat from brisket, leaving ¼-inch of fat to maintain moisture.
2. In a small bowl, combine seasoning and liquid smoke. Rub mixture over brisket.
3. Line a heavy-bottomed rimmed baking sheet with heavy-duty foil. Tightly wrap brisket and onions in foil, then place on top of lined baking sheet. Bake in a 275-degree oven for 5 hours. Uncover, then pour 1 cup barbecue sauce over top. Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour.
4. Let meat cool slightly, then slice thinly and serve with remaining sauce.
Blackberry and Lemon Mango Icebox Cake
2 cups vanilla wafer cookies
4 tablespoons Hiland butter
1½ cups Hiland whipping cream
1 package Hiland cream cheese, softened
1 Suan’s Mango Lemon Fruit Butter
16 ounces fresh blackberries
4 ounces fresh blueberries
4 ounces fresh raspberries
1. Pulverize the vanilla wafers in the food processor until the crumbs are fine in texture. Begin adding the cold butter one tablespoon at a time until fully incorporated. Reserve 3 tablespoons of this mixture to later garnish the top of the cake.
2. Press remaining crumb mixture into a 9-inch pie plate or springform pan, forming a crust layer in the base of the pan. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
3. Beat whipping cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form; set aside.
4. In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Add ⅓ of the Mango Lemon Fruit Butter, and fully incorporate. Repeat by adding the remaining ⅔ of the fruit butter, making sure to scrape down the bowl and fully incorporate all ingredients. Gently fold in the whipped cream mixture.
5. Spread half of the mango lemon cream on top of the crust. Make a layer of the fresh blackberries and top with second half of the mixture, then place the crumb garnish on top. Freeze for 4 to 24 hours or until firm. Garnish with fresh berries.
Keto Cobb Salad
2 chicken breasts
4 slices Bar-S bacon
4-6 cups packed Scissortail Farms baby spinach
1 avocado, peeled and sliced
2 hard boiled eggs, sliced
Salt and pepper, to taste
¼ cup crumbled blue cheese
Dressing:
1 tablespoon ranch seasoning (from a salad dressing/dip packet)
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons Hiland heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons Scissortail Farms chopped chives
1. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Grill chicken until cooked through. Set aside.
2. Cool bacon until crisp. Cool slightly, then crumble.
3. Assemble salad by layering spinach, avocado, eggs, salt, pepper, blue cheese, chicken and bacon.
4. In a small bowl, combine dressing ingredients. Drizzle over salad.
Note: This salad and be layered, or if you prefer a chopped salad, combine all ingredients and roughly chop with kitchen shears.
