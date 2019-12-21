The holidays may be thought of as the time for full-on feasts of the Norman Rockwell kind, with dining tables laden with turkeys, hams and dozens of side dishes.
But this time of year, snacking reigns supreme, and with so many sweet treats available around the holidays, it’s a good idea to offer up some savory finger foods to balance out an elaborate party menu or just a casual gathering of family and friends.
Using ingredients from Made In Oklahoma Coalition businesses, it is easy to put together a variety of treats to share this holiday season. Whether it’s running through variations of the basic cheese ball or spicing up an old favorite with a touch of sweet heat, these appetizers are sure to please.
SAUSAGE BALLS WITH PEPPER JELLY
2 packages Shawnee Mills buttermilk biscuit mix
1 pound Greer’s Ranch House pork sausage
2 cups shredded cheddar or Monterey jack cheese
¼ cup Hiland milk
Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or spray with nonstick spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine biscuit mix, sausage and cheese. Use a fork to mix until well blended. Add the milk to moisten, and continue to blend. Form into walnut-size balls. Arrange the balls on the baking sheets and bake for 20 minutes or just until golden brown. Serve hot with Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly.
Note: These are perfect to make ahead, freeze and reheat when ready. From frozen, bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes.
HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS
Three tasty variations on the classic holiday appetizer.
MEXICAN CHEESE BALL
2 packages Hiland cream cheese, softened
8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, finely grated
1 cup Ace in the Bowl Salsa
1 tablespoon bread crumbs
1 cup Choctaw Farms Pecans, chopped
1. Combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa and bread crumbs. Mix using a heavy spoon until fully incorporated. Spoon onto a large piece of plastic wrap, pulling around the cheese mixture to form a ball. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
2. Remove from plastic wrap, and coat by rolling the cheese ball in the chopped pecans.
PINECONE CHEESE BALL
2 packages Hiland cream cheese, softened
8 ounces mild cheddar cheese, finely grated
1 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly
1 tablespoon bread crumbs
2-3 cups smoked salted almonds
1. Combine the softened cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pepper jelly and bread crumbs. Mix using a heavy spoon until fully incorporated. Spoon onto a large piece of plastic wrap, pulling around the cheese mixture to form a pinecone shape. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.
2. Remove from plastic wrap, and coat by placing whole almonds in rows forming the cone scales.
SNOWBALL CHEESE BALL
2 packages Hiland cream cheese, softened
16 ounces Lovera’s Hand-Formed Traditional Caciocavera, shredded finely
1 package Scissortail Farms thyme, finely chopped
2 tablespoons Hiland whole milk or heavy cream
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
1. Combine the softened cream cheese, half of the Caciocavera cheese, 1½ tablespoons thyme, milk and sea salt. Mix using a heavy spoon until fully incorporated. Spoon onto a large piece of plastic wrap, pulling around the cheese mixture to form into a ball. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.
2. Remove from plastic wrap, and coat by rolling the cheese ball in the remaining cheese and garnish with whole sprigs of thyme.
CRANBERRY GOAT CHEESE WITH CHOPPED PECANS
1 package Lovera’s Cranberry Caprino Di Krebs goat cheese
½ cup Choctaw Farms
pecans, chopped
Scissortail Farms dill
1. Place pecans on serving tray. Top with cheese. Garnish with Scissortail Farms dill.
