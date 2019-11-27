What Christmas gift can you get for the person in your life whose tastes lean toward the nostalgic?
You can go back in time at Vintage Toy Mall.
Located at 530 S. Elm Place in Broken Arrow, Vintage Toy Mall is an antique mall that specializes in toys and related items. It’s fertile hunting ground for items that may spur you to say, “Hey, I remember that.”
Here are five retro things you can find at Vintage Toy Mall.
Lost in Space board game
There’s a whole wall of board games at Vintage Toy Mall. A “Lost in Space” board game is based on a television series that aired from 1965 to 1968. Danger, Will Robinson! The TV series was cheesy sci-fi with primitive special effects, but it was fun to watch because of a cool robot and because weasely Dr. Smith was always pushing the boundaries of cowardice to new limits. Price: $40.
Rambo S.A.V.A.G.E. Strike Headquarters
Sly Stallone’s Rambo franchise was so hot in the 1980s that it inspired a toy line. The enemy of Rambo, at least as far as the toy line was concerned, was an organization called S.A.V.A.G.E.
The S.A.V.A.G.E Strike Headquarters served as the evil General Warhawk’s command post and the play set included more than 40 pieces of combat equipment. It can be yours for $175.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Totally Awesome Duelin’ Dudes
Familiar with Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots? Of course you are. Plastic robots are in a boxing ring and you win the fight if you can push buttons fast enough to land haymakers. This toy is the same concept, except it features characters from the TMNT franchise. Price: $50.
Six Million Dollar Man lunch box
When you were a kid, you may have carried (or wish you had carried) a metal lunch box with a movie or TV series theme. Those lunch boxes became collectibles and there’s a wall devoted to them at Vintage Toy Mall. A personal fave is the “Six Million Dollar Man” lunch box ($80), but other choices include “Emergency” ($50), “The A-Team” ($120) and “E.T.” ($75).
Batman Batcave
The “Batman” movie of 1989 was responsible for creating a tidal wave of merchandise, including an elaborate Batcave playset with (according to the box) five action-packed movie scenes. For a taste of other Bat items that were available during the same era, check out the Batwing (it’s a flying batarang-shaped vehicle) and the Joker Van nearby.