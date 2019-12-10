Travers Mahan Fine Apparel has launched its annual collection drive for John 3:16 Mission.
Each year, owners Travers and Laurie Mahan ask Tulsans to “shop small and shop local” while supporting local charity. Travers Mahan Fine Apparel is at 81st Street and Lewis Avenue in the Plaza Shopping Center, which is home to many locally owned businesses.
During “Give Big, Shop Small” Travers Mahan Final Apparel will offer a special discount for donations. This offer runs throughout the holiday season. This year to celebrate the new decade, the store will continue to collect items and offer its “20 for 20 promotion” through Jan. 20, 2020. Anyone who brings in 20 or more nonperishable food items for John 3:16 will receive 20% off their purchase of $100 or more.
“During the holiday season, we like to focus on giving back and encouraging others to do the same by supporting the John 3:16 mission. At the same time, we want to thank our customers for supporting us throughout the year by offering this discount. It is one way we can give back to them. Every year, the community comes through by supporting our donation drive. We are excited to extend it into 2020 this year,” Travers Mahan said.
“We have been part of the small business community for more than 20 years. It is so important for everyone in the community to shop locally whenever possible,” explained Laurie Mahan. “By spending money at local stores, your taxes stay in our community. You are helping pay for our roads, schools and first responders. All of this helps make Tulsa a better place to live.”
Travers Mahan Fine Apparel is open Tuesday – Saturday — 10 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. .