SPCA new clinic

The Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., received a $2,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its mission to improve the lives of dogs and cats. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

 TOM GILBERT

The Tulsa SPCA announced Tuesday it has been awarded a $2,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its mission to improve the lives of dogs and cats, and their human companions.

According to a news release, the Petco Foundation investment will help to support the Tulsa SPCA’s foster families housing dogs and cats, as well as animals in the shelter.

“This grant from the Petco Foundation will help us keep a minimal number of animals on site while supporting the maximum number of dogs and cats,” Tulsa SPCA Executive Director Mindy Tiner said in the release.

The Tulsa SPCA is a nonprofit organization serving Northeastern Oklahoma. Since 1913, the Tulsa SPCA has been rescuing dogs and cats from homelessness, illness and abuse.

For more, visit tulsaspca.com.

75 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Featured video

Tags