The Tulsa SPCA will participate in the National Adoption Weekend from Friday through Sunday, June 5-7, to encourage the public to safely complete adoptions from home amid the COVID-19 crisis. During this time, the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., will strive to find forever homes for the more than 50 animals currently in foster care.
“We are so pleased that Tulsa families opened their hearts and homes to our animals during the COVID-19 crisis,” Tulsa SPCA Foster Program Director Lauren Holder said in a news release. “Finding forever homes for these 50 dogs and cats we now have in foster care will allow us to intake at least that many more pets still homeless or in danger.”
The Tulsa SPCA joins the National Adoption Weekend to encourage the public to #AdoptFromHome, as part of a nationwide effort to help thousands of homeless dogs and cats find loving forever homes.
To find out more about the contactless drive-through adoption process, visit tulsaspca.org/virus or email adoptions@tulsaspca.org.
According to the release, this initiative will encourage the public — including people currently caring for foster animals — to complete adoptions from their homes to safely place thousands of homeless dogs, cats and horses into adoptive homes across the country. During this period of uncertainty, it’s more important than ever for people to consider adopting a new animal not only for their benefit, but also to free up space and resources for other vulnerable animals in need.
Follow along on social media @TulsaSPCA or use the hashtag #AdoptFromHome to see the nationwide campaign in action.
81 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Abbott
Costello
Romeo
Mork
Bravo
Mindy
Cleopatra
Sable
Matilda
Hurley
Tallulah
Lady
Colby
Reba
Monkey
Shelby
Yeller
Gypsy
Chicken
Valerie
Tommy
Mr. Heckles
Ashley
Libby
Minerva
Jet
Little Boy
Maxine
Kevin
Archie
Buddy
Sammie
Lupen
Ares
Adele
Toby
Bonnie + Clyde
Bella
Delilah
Star
Oakley
Bruno
Rusty
Molly
Casanova
Patty
Wiley
Bella
Joleen
Biscuit
Johnny
Sammi
Nila
M'Lynn
Sleepy
Ramos
Coby
Sweetie
Percy
Crosby
Luna
Sarah
Samson
Riley
Cinnamon
Jasmine
Shyanne
Laurel
Scout
Will
Nash
Hannah
Safari
Lucas
Wallace
Samus
Rocco
