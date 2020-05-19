Utica Square issued a news release that said the shopping center, with phase two of the reopining of Tulsa businesses in place, is “safely getting back to business.”
The release said Utica Square is implementing safety precautions as recommended by the CDC and the City of Tulsa to keep patrons healthy.
Several Utica Square merchants have fully opened, with others are offering special services such as appointment shopping, curbside pickup, delivery and capacity limitations. The release said all Utica Square staff and merchants are regularly disinfecting stores, common areas, restrooms, seating and dining areas while strongly encouraging social distancing and the wearing of face masks.
“As always, our community comes first, and in order to comply with regulations set forth by our state and local officials, we are unable to host this year’s annual Summer’s Fifth Night,” the release said, referring to a concert series at Utica Square.
“While this is a difficult decision for Utica Square staff, merchants, vendors and talented artists, we know it is
in the best interest of the public.”
Said Utica Square property manager Cassandra Montray: “We’re looking forward to singing and dancing with you once again in the summer of 2021, and will continue posting updates on Utica Square’s social platforms and website.”