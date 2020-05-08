Florist Callie Schmidt flower bombed a decorative phone booth with her friend Ashley Beck at Third Street and Lansing Avenue this week. They did it to make people happy during the COVID-19 outbreak.
@mikesimonsphoto
Florist Callie Schmidt flower bombed a decorative phone booth with her friend Ashley Beck at Third Street and Lansing Avenue this week. They did it to make people happy during the COVID-19 outbreak.
@mikesimonsphoto
Mike Simons
918-699-8814
Staff Photographer
Mike has worked for the Tulsa World from 1995-2000 and from 2005-present. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Photographic Arts/Journalism. He lives in Owasso with his wife Brandi and daughters Sonnie and Sarah.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
LDFC Lawn Care & More (918) 991-4155 "One Call, We Do It All" Lawn Maintenance, Flower Beds, French Drains Much More.... Insured.
Lawn Service Spring Cleanup: Sod, Topsoil, Leveling, Flowerbeds Planting & Cleanup, Shrub Trimming & Removal 918-810-9470
DK CONSTRUCTION Specializing in metal roofs, siding, windows, guaranteed work, will beat competitor's prices. Free est. 918-636-3085
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.