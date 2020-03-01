Dr. Chris Gilbert of Gilbert’s Audiology wants to make sure you’ve heard the good news: Hearing aid technology is better than ever.
Today’s hearing aids “automatically adapt for all environments in ways that optimize the user’s ability to understand speech in all types of environments,” Dr. Gilbert said.
Gilbert’s Audiology’s hearing aids are Bluetooth-enabled, which lets users stream audio from smartphones for telephone conversations, audio for television and audio from tablets/iPads, etc.
“Smartphone or tablet users can now use apps created for their hearing aids to make changes to volume, speech clarity, reduce noise and even narrow the focus of the hearing aids,” Dr. Gilbert said.
Gilbert’s Audiology is a third-generation, family-owned and -operated business. Dr. Gilbert and his wife, Dr. Jennifer Gilbert, focus on the unique needs of each patient with superior customer service and technology tailored to the patient’s hearing loss and lifestyle.
Having a full audiological evaluation is the first step in determining the degree and type of hearing loss and what technology is most appropriate, Dr. Gilbert said.
Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, is a common complaint for people with hearing loss, and hearing aids can change brain behavior in a way to combat symptoms.
Unfortunately, some people never seek help. Dr. Gilbert said the stigma of hearing loss and hearing aids should never be barriers to better hearing.
“Hearing loss is always more noticeable than hearing aids,” he said, “and because we offer a trial period, a person with hearing loss has literally nothing to lose when trying hearing aids.”
Gilbert’s Audiology
2424 E. 21st St., Suite 160, Tulsa, OK 74114
918-744-0440