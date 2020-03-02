It’s March, and there are events galore in the Tulsa area this month — and with more of them outdoors as warmer temperatures return.
A broad assortment of activities range from St. Patrick’s Day and spring break events to concerts, drive-in movies and live theater.
St. Patrick’s in Green Country
There’s the luck of the Irish, and then there’s the food, the music, the art and culture, all of which can be celebrated at Guthrie Green on March 13-14 with the return of the Tulsa Irish Festival. Meanwhile, if it’s St. Patrick’s Day, it’s time to head to McNellie’s for its annual block party at its downtown location, and don’t forget the traditional party at Arnie’s Bar.
guthriegreen.com, mcnellies.com, arniesbar.com
Time to go back to the drive-in
Admiral Twin Drive-In reopens this Friday, March 6, with double-feature fun for the whole family. The iconic outdoor cinema is celebrating its 69th season and will be open weekend nights until expanding its schedule in May. The new Pixar movie, “Onward,” is among this weekend’s opening films.
Tulsa PAC: ‘Stomp,’ ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Maf
ia’ hit the stage
The multiple stages of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center are full in March, from “Stomp” hitting the Chapman Music Hall stage, Tulsa Symphony delivering “Star Wars in Concert” and Tulsa Ballet making an offer you can’t refuse with “Vendetta, a Mafia Story.” Then there’s performances from Tulsa’s community theater groups: Theater North’s “The Face of Emmitt Till,” American Theatre Company’s “The Humans” and Theatre Tulsa’s “A Little Night Music.”
Find ‘Neverland’ at the BA PAC
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center continues to stage unique events in its Spotlight Series, including the feel-good show “The Choir of Man” on March 11 and the Peter Pan tale “Finding Neverland” on March 28.
Hit movies in theaters
There’s something for everyone at theaters in March, with Pixar presenting an original animated buddy tale with “Onward” (March 6), a terrifying sequel in “A Quiet Place Part II” (March 20) and Disney’s latest live-action remake in “Mulan,” arriving March 27.
Gathering Place spring break
A five-day, themed event schedule beginning at 9 a.m. daily for the week of March 16-20 includes a diverse collection of free activities for the whole family at Gathering Place. Monday, March 16, is “Read-a-palooza,” followed by “Nature Day,” “STEAM Day,” “Sports & Wellness Day” and “I Love Tulsa Day” on March 20.
Oilers on the ice
Tulsa’s hockey team invites three rivals this month to the BOK Center, hosting Allen (March 3), Kansas City (March 14) and Rapid City (March 22).
Go to a concert downtown
The BOK Center features classic rockers KISS (March 12), Dan + Shay (March 20) and Alan Jackson (March 26). Meanwhile, Cain’s Ballroom hosts Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys (March 7), and Shrine hosts an eclectic slate including Shinyribs, Nick Moss Band, KC Mack and Trymore Mojo.
bokcenter.com, tulsashrine.com, cainsballroom.com
BOK Center: More than music
The Big XII Wrestling Championships take place March 7-8 at the BOK Center, while the Harlem Globetrotters take the court March 15 and “monster trucks” including Grave Digger crash and smash at the March 28-29 Monster Jam event.
Circle Cinema exclusives
Tulsa’s historic art-house theater always offers things you can’t find anywhere else, and that’s true this month: There’s a pre-Golden Gloves boxing film event (March 9), a free silent film with live pipe organ accompaniment (March 11) and a March 28 screening of a new documentary about the 1969-74 “golden age” of basketball at Oral Roberts University.
Free events
Admission is free for the following: the First Friday Art Crawl downtown (March 6), First Saturday at Tulsa Historical Society (March 7), Philbrook Second Saturday (March 14) and Gilcrease Funday Sunday (March 15).
Gardening in Green Country
The Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show returns to Expo Square, and it features hundreds of exhibitors showing off all you need — and all you need to know — for home improvement projects. Mark your calendar for March 12-15.
Casino entertainment
Get your entertainment, from Trevor Noah (March 13), Willie Nelson (March 15) and Candlebox (March 26) at River Spirit Casino Resort to Easton Corbin (March 19) and Clint Black (March 27) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa to the Commodores (March 28) at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center.
riverspirittulsa.com, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, osagecasino.com
‘Napoleon Dynamite’ live
“ ‘Napoleon Dynamite’: A conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries” is a Tulsa Theater (formerly Brady Theater) event at which the cult-classic comedy plays in full and is followed by a conversation with the actors who played Napoleon, Pedro and Uncle Rico, respectively. You can see the trio March 14.