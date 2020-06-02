It’s June, and we should be saying that there are events galore in the Tulsa area this month — a difficult thing to say when living in a world challenged by a lingering pandemic.
But it’s a world that is in some cases reopening for the summer season, and in particular with events for the public that take place outdoors as warm temperatures return.
It’s still unknown when we can access live events, such as concerts and the works of performing arts groups, but there is more to do for people who are getting back out there, often with new health-and-safety conditions.
TULSA ZOO
6421 E. 36th St. North | tulsazoo.org
The Tulsa Zoo reopened to the public this week and with several safeguards against the ongoing pandemic. The most noticeable of these: All guests must make ticket reservations online, and when they do, they must select a three-hour window in which they will begin and end a visit. This will act to limit the number of guests on zoo grounds. Other measures taken include minimizing touch points, social distancing and cleaning protocols that have been increased.
During the initial opening stage, outdoor exhibits will be opened; staff will direct visitors into the Rainforest and Lost Kingdom buildings; select food services, the train, outdoor gift purchases and the St. John Family Den will be accessible.
PLAY AT THE PARK
As part of Phase 3 of the Open Up and Recover Safely plan that began this week, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced that all city playgrounds and splash pads would open for the season, with social-distancing restrictions in place.
PHILBROOK MUSEUM OF ART’S GARDENS
2727 S. Rockford Road | philbrook.org
Philbrook will begin a phased reopening Saturday, June 6, for museum members only. On June 17, the museum reopens to the public, and in both cases, it’s with gardens only open and with timed entry and limited capacity.
Entry times will be available every half hour, and a day’s final entry time will be one hour before closing. Tickets can be purchased online; they are also available by phone at 918-748-5300, but only during regular operating hours.
Guests are encouraged to visit the 25 acres of gardens and bring water, picnics, blankets, sketchbooks, board games and binoculars. Masks are encouraged.
While Gilcrease Museum is closed, its gardens are open and free to visit.
GATHERING PLACE
2650 S. John Williams Way | gatheringplace.org
The popular Tulsa park has reopened in a first phase that finds all major pathways, lawns and trails open to the public. In addition, the skate park and BMX Pump Track have opened. Still remaining closed: the lodge, boathouse, Adventure Playground and sports courts.
TULSA FARMERS’ MARKET
Kendall Whittier, 1 S. Lewis Ave. | tulsafarmersmarket.org
After a delay from April, this Saturday, June 6, is opening day for Tulsa Farmers’ Market, and with “many new practices that will be put in place to ensure the safety of our vendors and our customers including a redesigned market map to promote social distancing, mandatory masks for vendors, and designated entrances to allow for the physical count of customers,” according to its website. Find all your favorite Cherry Street vendors at the new location in Kendall Whittier, 1 S. Lewis Ave. The Rose District Farmer’s Market in Broken Arrow is opening Saturday as well.
TULSA BOTANIC GARDEN
3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive | tulsabotanic.org
The plants at Tulsa Botanic Garden have continued blooming all spring while closed. Now, the public can enjoy the results, but with some changes. There will be a limited capacity and timed entry, and those will be available by advance ticket sales only.
OXLEY NATURE CENTER/REDBUD VALLEY NATURE PRESERVE
This week marks the reopening of the 800 acres and 9 miles of trails at this gem at Mohawk Park. To start, the center’s programs will be limited to botany walks, butterfly walks and birding walks. At Redbud, the trails reopen Saturday, June 6. A special note: Those entering either visitor center must wear a mask, and their temperature will be taken before they can enter the building. There will also be special hours, and guests are encouraged to bring water, as fountains will not be in order.
SAFARI JOE’S H2O WATER PARK
4707 E. 21st St. | safarijoesh2o.com
The family can swim and slide again seven days a week but with a limited capacity at the water park on the Tulsa County Fairgrounds. There will be signage promoting social distancing, and the staff will wear masks and perform temperature checks at the entry gate. There will also be bag checks by employees behind sneeze guards; guests are encouraged to carry a clear bag to provide faster entry to the park. Wipe dispensers and hand-washing stations will be available throughout the park, and each night the park grounds will be fogged with disinfectant, according to the website.
FLYINGTEE
600 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks | flyingteegolf.com
At the Jenks Riverwalk facility, where playing golf with your friends is more like playing a video game, the bays are open, and walk-ins are welcome. Guests should expect new protocols like additional sanitizing and physical distancing requirements. But beyond that, hit away.
MID AMERICA FORD & SHELBY NATIONALS
The current plan is for Tulsa to host the 46th Annual Mid America Ford & Shelby Nationals on June 17-21. The event runs Wednesday through Sunday and will feature road racing at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, drag racing at Tulsa Raceway Park, a Thursday night cruise to the Tulsa Arts District and more. Some annual events, like the usual banquet, are being modified, but the show is still a go.
TIME TO GO BACK TO THE MOVIES
circlecinema.org, admiraltwindrivein.com, cinergy.com
Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., is going to open its art-house doors June 26 to the nonprofit theater’s members, with the public able to screen movies there again beginning July 3. The first movie scheduled is a crime thriller filmed in Tulsa, “Run With the Hunted,” from Tulsa-born filmmaker John Swab and starring Ron Perlman.
Meanwhile, already back in operation are the Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton St., with its natural social-distancing setting of outdoors cinema; and Cinergy Tulsa, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, the south Tulsa theater, bowling alley and games center that has introduced numerous safety measures for its guests. Major chains such as AMC and Cinemark are holding off reopening until July.
TULSA AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM
3624 N. 74th East Ave. | tulsamuseum.org
The Tulsa Air and Space Museum has reopened this week, allowing admission by appointment only through online sales. Those appointments will be spaced out to allow appropriate cleaning, and temperatures will be taken of all employees, volunteers and guests. According to its website, the planetarium and exhibit hall will be accessible, but some “high-touch” areas and exhibits will remain closed.
TULSA-AREA EVENTS CANCELED OR POSTPONED FROM JUNE
Canceled: Tulsa Tough; Summer’s Fifth Night music series at Utica Square; Tulsa Juneteenth; Tulsa Pride 2020; Miss Oklahoma Pageant; Okmulgee’s Pecan Festival.
Postponed: Black Gold Days in Glenpool (moved to October); Muscogee (Creek) Nation Festival (TBD).