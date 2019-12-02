It’s December, and you know what that means: Christmas shopping, Christmas lights, Christmas movies, Christmas everything.
There are events galore in the Tulsa area this December — many indoors, but still plenty outdoors, so bundle up.
Multiple activities below will take you through the month and into the start of 2020.
Arvest Winterfest
Start with the state’s largest outdoor ice skating rink and tallest Christmas tree, then add in horse-drawn carriage rides and live entertainment, and you have a holiday adventure outside the BOK Center, running until Jan. 5.
Free events
Admission is free for the following: the First Friday Art Crawl downtown (Dec. 6); Philbrook Second Saturday (Dec. 14); Gilcrease Funday Sunday (Dec. 15); and Kendall-Whittier After Five art walk (Dec. 12).
Tulsa PAC home to favorites
For some people, it just isn’t the holiday season without attending either American Theatre Company’s long-running tradition of “A Christmas Carol” musical or Tulsa Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” — or both. The Tulsa Performing Arts Center is home to both.
Holiday movies
There’s something for everyone in December, from awards contenders like “Bombshell” and “Little Women” to popcorn movies like “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Dec. 19. Prepare for the single-busiest week of moviegoing each year: the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Community Christmas paradesThe big one is the Tulsa Christmas Parade, now in its 93rd year on Dec. 14, but preceding it you can line up for Broken Arrow’s parade in the Rose District on Dec. 7 or in downtown Bixby for Dec. 13 festivities.
Christmas lights galore
You can see more than 2 million lights adorning the campus of Rhema Bible Church (5:30-11:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1), or you can settle for 700,000 at Utica Square and do some Christmas shopping at the same time.
Oilers on the ice
Tulsa’s hockey team hosts Fort Wayne on Friday, then Wichita for three games Dec. 13-15, with Utah on Dec. 19 the final home game for this calendar year.
Go to a concert downtown
Trans-Siberian Orchestra blows into the BOK Center on Dec. 20, Il Divo visits the Brady Theater for holiday songs (Dec. 10), while Cain’s Ballroom stages the Edge Christmas Concert (Dec. 18). Look for Ramblin’ Jack Elliott on Dec. 19 at the Woody Guthrie Center, and you can find Wayne “The Train” Hancock at Shrine on Dec. 6.
Philbrook Festival
Philbrook Festival has become a grand production: synchronized light shows, live holiday music, the museum decorated for the season and much more. It’s all a photo-taking wonderland, and tickets should be purchased in advance as capacity for each night is limited.
Food, drink and the decorations
Many Tulsans know that if you want to eat and drink, and you want to be surrounded by the spirit of Christmas through lights and decorations, the places to not miss this month are Roosevelt’s on Cherry Street, Prairie Brewpub in downtown Tulsa and the legendary Celebrity Restaurant, which has been doing it up for decades and is newly renovated.
‘Watchmen’ end is coming
“Watchmen” is inspired by the most renowned graphic-novel ever written. The hot-button HBO series is set in Tulsa, and it’s coming to a conclusion. Two more Sunday night episodes remain, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, and the only thing we’re certain of is that we don’t know how this mystery is going to end.
BOK basketball showdown
Ahead of conference play beginning in January for the men’s teams, this unique Dec. 21 double-header at the BOK Center brings the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Tulsa to face Minnesota, preceded by the University of Tulsa playing Colorado State.
Gathering Place Wonderland
Imagine the park full of strolling carolers, live entertainment, holiday food and drinks, a train and lights that twinkle on your path to the Chapman Adventure Playground. Get a photo with Santa Dec. 18-24.
Circle Cinema exclusives
Tulsa’s historic art house theater always offers things you can’t find anywhere else, and that’s true this month: The cinema will be the only one with “White Christmas” sing-along screenings that are wildly popular, and the only one with New Year’s late-night showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” for those who want to do the time warp — again.
Garden of Lights
The Tulsa Botanic Garden features one-of-a-kind “lightscapes” and cool Art Deco-inspired lanterns, but you can also get hands-on by making s’mores over a fire pit, talk to Santa, ride a holiday train and much more with the purchase of a ticket.
Buying all the gifts
You’re aware that Dec. 25 is Christmas Day, right? It’s the shortest shopping season between Black Friday and the big day in years, so get after it.
Go to a concert at a casino
Get your concert on, from Steve Miller Band (Dec. 27), John Fogerty (Dec. 29) and Ron White (Dec. 31) at River Spirit Casino Resort to Gary Allan (Dec. 13) and Jackson Browne (Dec. 30) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa to Criss Angel (Dec. 8) at Osage Casino.
