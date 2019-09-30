Owasso police arrested a local couple for allegedly stealing from Dollar General.
The incident occurred around noon on Friday, Sept. 27, when officers were dispatched to the 505 E. 2 Ave. store for a shoplifting, according to the police report.
It states that employees reported that a couple had concealed $32 in merchandise in a purse and left without paying. Officers located the man and woman near 300 S. Dogwood and identified them as Tory Ray Williams, 20, and Alisha Renee Harris, 34, both of Owasso.
Officers recovered the alleged stolen merchandise inside Harris’ purse, along with prescription pain medication prescribed in someone else’s name, the report shows.
Additionally, officers located a glass pipe inside Williams’ pocket, commonly used to smoke illegal drugs, as noted in the report. Both Williams and Harris were arrested and transported to jail.