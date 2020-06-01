Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. B.J. Barnhart 66; 1. Dave Hohensee 66; 3. Bill Kusleika 67; 4. Gary Lee 68; 4. Ron Wilson 68; 6. Hank Prideaux 69; 7. Frank Prentice 70; 8; Bob Bell 71; 9. Don Liland 72; 9. Charles Webster 72; 11. Craig Hobbs 73; 11. Dick Tullis 73; 11. Don Miller 73; 14. Ed Hendrix 75; 15. Mel Hayes 76; 15. Mike Gregory 76.
Local: Shoots age or better
PAGE BELCHER: Gary Lee, age 73, shot 73; Ron Wilson, age 83, shot 79
SOUTH LAKES: John Bayliss, age 77, shot 76; Gary Sharp, age 74, shot 74; Steve Mancino, age 76, shot 73
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jim Tauriainen, age 80, shot 74; Jack Coursey, age 96, shot 95
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, age 78, shot 74; Eugene Blake, age 83, shot 77 (Monday); Eugene Blake, 83, shot 76 (Sunday)
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, age 85, shot 85
BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, age 74, shot 73
Local: Hole in one
ADAMS: Carson Rainbolt, hole No. 3, 177 yards, 7-iron.
LAFORTUNE: Mike Monroe, hole No. 11, 160 yards, 7-iron.
SOUTH LAKES: Norman Bechtold, hole No. 13, 126 yards, pitching wedge
PAGE BELCHER (Old Page): Austin Buttress, hole No. 8, 161 yards, 8-iron.
THE COVES: Charlie Zandbergen, hole No. 17, 151 yards, 8-iron.