A Tulsa man is behind bars after allegedly being found in possession of a stolen car as well as meth and marijuana in Owasso.
Police arrested 27-year-old Noah Reese Witherspoon on Saturday, Sept. 28, around 10 a.m. outside a residence near N. 97th E. Ave. and E. 116th St. N., according to the police report.
It states that officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside the home. Upon arriving on scene, they confronted Witherspoon who confirmed he had been driving the car, which had been reported stolen from Catoosa.
Witherspoon was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Upon a search of his belongings, officers recovered drug paraphernalia as well as baggies containing substances that tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine, the report shows.
Witherspoon was transported to Tulsa County Jail on counts of possession of marijuana after a former conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle.
His bond was set at $1,000, and he was given a court date of Friday, Oct. 4.