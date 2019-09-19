High temperatures are again expected to be in the 90s on Thursday, before rain chances Friday through Sunday.
Shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast to increase Thursday through Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda lift north northeast into the region. The greater precipitation chances look to be Thursday night and during the day Friday across southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Forecast rainfall amounts in the 1 to 3 inch range with locally higher amounts will be possible across southeast Oklahoma through Friday.
There is a 30% to 50% chance of rain in Tulsa on Friday through Sunday night.