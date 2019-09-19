WILD ART

Chris Hellard works on framing the roof of a Habitat for Humanity house at Independence Street and Florence Avenue on Wednesday when the temperature reached 93 degrees and the heat index hit 99. High temperatures are expected to be in the 90s again on Thursday before a 30% to 50% chance of rain returns to the area forecast Friday through Sunday, lowering highs to the 80s. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 MIKE SIMONS

High temperatures are again expected to be in the 90s on Thursday, before rain chances Friday through Sunday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast to increase Thursday through Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda lift north northeast into the region. The greater precipitation chances look to be Thursday night and during the day Friday across southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Forecast rainfall amounts in the 1 to 3 inch range with locally higher amounts will be possible across southeast Oklahoma through Friday.

There is a 30% to 50% chance of rain in Tulsa on Friday through Sunday night.

