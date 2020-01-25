The Tulsa World is once again honoring the top area high school boys basketball players, and asking its readers to help name Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside.
The area schools are well-represented with five of the nominees on the list. Caden Fry and Kyler Mann of Owasso are among the list of nominees as are Ethan Cole and Gage Longshore of Collinsville and Rejoice Christian’s Jaden Lietzke.
Voting is open through 3 p.m. March 5. Winners will be unveiled — one per day — beginning March 9.
Below is a breakdown of each local candidate.
Caden Fry
Owasso • 6-7 • So.
A move-in from Collinsville, averages 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds. Shoots 47% from the field and 69% on free throws. Scored 20 in a 47-44 win over East Central on Jan. 9 and 19 in a 54-51 win over Westmoore on Dec. 26.
Jaden Lietzke
Rejoice Chr. • 6-7 • Sr.
Averages 15.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 steals — the Eagles’ team leader in those categories. Had 52 points in three state tournament games last season to help Rejoice win the 2A title.
Gaige Longshore
Collinsville • 6-3 • Sr.
Averages 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. Shoots 86% on free throws and 36% on 3s. Scored 23 points against Claremore and 24 against Ardmore in wins this month.
Kyler Mann
Owasso • 6-4 • Jr.
Averages 12.6 points and 10.6 rebounds. Shoots 63% from the field and 62% on free throws. Scored 46 points in three games at the Skiatook Invitational.
Ethan Cole
Collinsville • 6-2 • Sr.
Averages 20.4 points and 5 rebounds. Shoots 87% on free throws and 42% on 3s. Scored 33 against Pryor on Dec. 6. Averaged 13 last season to help the Cardinals reach the state tournament for the first time since 1976.