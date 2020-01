Ken Vonada is in shirt-sleeves as he paints his house at Phoenix Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard on Monday. Vonada has lived in the home for 37 years. Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through Friday, with highs in the upper 50s and mid-60s, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said. A cold front is expected to move through the area on Friday night, bringing sharply lower temperatures and a chance for wintry precipitation, forecasters said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World