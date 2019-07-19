An Owasso woman is behind bars after she was allegedly caught shoplifting at Kohl’s.
The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the department store, where officers were dispatched to a shoplifting, according to the arrest report.
Loss-prevention employees told police that a woman, identified as Kelli Erin Lowe, 36, had concealed cosmetics and jewelry in her purse and attempted to leave the store without paying, the report shows.
It states that staff detained Lowe and recovered the merchandise, valued at $216.93. Officers then arrived and took her into custody.
Inside Lowe’s purse, officers recovered a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia. She was transported to jail without incident.