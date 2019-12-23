Sooner Sports Radio Network football analyst Merv Johnson was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near Perry, the university said in a release on Monday.
He was transported by air to the OU Health Sciences Center and was in the ICU under care of the trauma team until being moved to a regular room Monday. He had multiple injuries but has been alert while progressing in his recovery.
No one else was injured in the accident.
“My dad, my sister and our families are very appreciative of all of the thoughts and prayers that have been extended by friends and strangers alike,” said Johnson’s son, Jeff Johnson, in the release. “He is in good spirits and is anxious to get home.”
Johnson will not travel to Atlanta for OU’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl Saturday.
A Missouri native who played football for the Missouri Tigers in 1955-57, Johnson coached the OU offensive line for Barry Switzer in 1979-88. Johnson then was an assistant for Gary Gibbs, Howard Schnellenberger and John Blake before he became OU’s director of football operations in 1998. He retired from that position in 2017.
Before joining the OU staff in 1979, Johnson worked for Frank Broyles at Arkansas and for Dan Devine at Notre Dame.
As an assistant coach, a support-staff member or an analyst since 1999 on the Sooner Sports Radio Network, Johnson has been involved in 513 consecutive OU football games. As he recovers from the Sunday accident, Johnson’s streak ends when the Sooners face top-ranked LSU in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.
Tulsa World columnist Bill Haisten contributed to this story.