Thursday will be Owasso’s one and only dress rehearsal prior to the 2019 season opener.
The Rams are again slated to take part in the Union Gridiron Classic. OHS will scrimmage against Bentonville, Arkansas, and Westmoore, then concludes the evening with a half-game against Edmond Santa Fe.
Action is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. inside Union Tuttle Stadium.
Entering the second week of fall practice, the Rams still have some several lingering questions going into their Aug. 30 trip to Bentonville West even with 16 returning starters.
Here are a couple of position battles Ram fans should keep an eye on Thursday.
Receivers
Owasso has several of its top targets back from a season ago in senior Payton Lusk and junior Trey Goins on the outside, along with sophomore slot receiver Keylan Carney, not to mention senior h-back Mario Kirby. But Ram coaches have not been willing to say those start spots are certain to be retained.
Junior Chantz Lucas and Jett Williams, along with sophomores Jaray Austin and Ronnie Thomas and even freshman Cole Adams have each taken first team reps.
“It makes us better because of the competition,” said co-offensive coordinator and receivers Zac Simmonds. “You see with great programs, they have competition battles.”
Defensive interior linemen
In contrary to the dilemma at receiver, uncertainly of the starting spots in the interior of the defensive line looms because the Rams graduated both starters in the middle, Hilton Moseby and Matt Lor.
Senior Jaden Love and sophomore Michael Jamerson have been popular names floated around as possible starters. However, following last week’s Meet the Rams, Owasso defensive coordinator Bobby Klinck said guys like senior Kameron Bland and juniors Caleb Nealis and Ontario Wilson are still candidates as well.
Klinck said defensive line coach Paul Croft likes to rotate his interior linemen from starters to backups at approximately a 60-40 percent mix.
“We really don’t know who will be other first,” Klinck said. “We’re anxious to see them go against live competition and see who rises to the challenge.”