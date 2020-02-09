Former longtime Tulsa residents Jim and Dottie Lummus recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. The couple married in 1944, and Jim soon left to serve in WWII, indeed a member of the greatest generation. Upon retirement the couple moved to a cattle ranch where they lived for many years before moving to Houston. They celebrated the monumentous day with their children and grand- children.
