Macy's is scheduled to reopen its store Monday at Woodland Hills Mall, which reopened Friday.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it is offering contact-free, curbside pick-up.
"We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s in the Tulsa community," Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s, said in a statement. "We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy.
"Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop."
Macy's has implemented safety and well procedures, which include frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; social distancing guidelines, sanitation stations in frequently visited locations and plexiglass at select registers. The national chain also is asking colleagues to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.