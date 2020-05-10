The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is grateful to its patrons and special friends for their exceptional commitment to our mission of recognizing and encouraging academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. We thank the following major donors for their generous support.
Patrons of the Foundation
BancFirst
Edward E. and Helen Turner Bartlett Foundation
The Burrage Family
The Chickasaw Nation – Bill Anoatubby, governor
The James C. and Teresa K. Day Foundation
E. L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation
Home Creations
McCasland Foundation
MidFirst Bank
The Osage Nation
Frank C. and Ludmila Robson
Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation
David and Ann Sutherland Family Foundation
The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation
Special Friends of the Foundation
Bank of Oklahoma
Molly and David Boren
The John and Donnie Brock Foundation
Bob Burke
H. A. and Mary K. Chapman Charitable Trust
Cherokee Nation Businesses
Citizen Potawatomi Nation
ConocoPhillips
Crawley Family Foundation
First United Bank
Google Inc.
Jeff (AAS ‘89) and Inga Harris
Bill and Joffa Kerr
Mabrey Bank
The Meshri Family
Oklahoma Natural Gas, A Division of ONE Gas Inc.
ONEOK Inc.
Phillips 66
Red Rock Video Services
SONIC, America’s Drive-In
Stuart Family Foundation
David E. and Cassie L. Temple Foundation
T. D. Williamson Inc.
Zarrow Families Foundation