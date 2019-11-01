It feels like winter outside, but it’s time to celebrate one of spring’s favorite foods — deviled eggs.
National Deviled Egg Day falls on Saturday, Nov. 2. Deviled eggs often take a leading role after Easter, as a way to utilize all of those dyed eggs. Still, they’re also a go-to appetizer for that major food holiday just around the corner, Thanksgiving.
A cocktail party mainstay, deviled eggs are the perfect vehicle for kitchen creativity, allowing a blank canvas in which to experiment with flavors and toppings. In a nutshell, deviled eggs are hard-boiled eggs that are shelled, cut in half and filled with the hard-boiled egg’s yolk mixed with other ingredients ranging from mayonnaise to shaved truffles.
National Deviled Egg Day is a perfect time for making and snacking on America’s favorite potluck treat, whether you enjoy them made only with mayo and a hint of classic yellow mustard, or over the top, garnished with fried oysters and caviar.
The deviled egg is an excellent example of taking a humble ingredient (the egg) and adding different elements to transform it into a beautiful centerpiece. By using colorful relishes, spicy peppers, sliced olives, caramelized onions, crisp bacon, or fresh herbs, deviled eggs take on an entirely new flavor profile.
Can’t decide on what toppings to use? Offer a DIY deviled egg bar, letting guests top their own. The eggs can be boiled, shelled, and hollowed out in advance. The filling can be made ahead of time as well, making this family favorite perfect for special occasions, especially Thanksgiving Day. Deviled eggs are part of my afternoon noshing every Thanksgiving.
Celebrate today by whipping up a favorite recipe, or pop into one of our favorite local spots to nosh on deviled eggs.
The Tavern, Elliot Nelson’s first gastropub, has offered deviled eggs on the menu since opening back in 2010. The Deviled Egg Trifecta has been a popular choice for years, and now features a half dozen deviled eggs, two each of three flavors: Sriracha with pickled cherry peppers, house-cured pastrami with pickled mustard seeds, and classic.
Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs are a house favorite at Bread and Butter Kitchen & Bakery, the midtown café devoted to serving up elevated comfort food classics. Eight dollars will get you six deviled eggs, each topped with a bite of crispy fried chicken, a sprinkle of chopped scallions, and a drizzle of honey bacon glaze.
For an upscale egg, the versions served on both the lunch and dinner menus at Bin 35 Bistro are hard to beat, and even harder to decide on. Four egg halves are filled and topped with either a plump fried oyster and spicy remoulade sauce or with super-crisp fried chicken and rich bacon jam.
“Both versions are gluten free,” said executive chef Tim Richards. “It’s something we are known for.” Our suggestion, order half-and-half and decide for yourself.
Swamp House restaurant had me at “deep fried deviled eggs.” Kortnie Martinez, manager of the newest restaurant to hit the Church Studio area near Third Street and Trenton Avenue, came up with the recipe, which includes buttermilk-dipped egg whites that have been coated in seasoned flour and fried, then stuffed with a classic filling inspired by one her grandmother makes every Thanksgiving.
“Our Facebook post went viral and now people are coming in to try the eggs,” Martinez said. “They aren’t on the menu but we will make them anytime.”
Stop in for some down-home cooking with a Cajun twist but don’t leave without ordering “the eggs.”
Deviled Egg Trifecta
The Tavern
201 N. Main St., 918-949-9801
A half-dozen deviled eggs – two each of three flavors: Sriracha, Classic and Pastrami for $10.00
Deep-Fried Deviled Eggs
Swamp House
1529 E. 3rd St., 539-867-1646
Deep-fried egg whites stuffed with classic deviled egg filling. Eight halves for $8.
Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs
Bread and Butter Kitchen & Bakery
3837 E. 51st St, 918-960-2070
$7.95 for six deviled eggs topped with crispy fried chicken, chopped scallions, and honey bacon glaze.
Deviled Eggs with Fried Oysters and Spicy Remoulade
Bin 35 Bistro
3509 S. Peoria Ave., 918-935-3420
Four deviled eggs topped with your choice of fried oysters and spicy remoulade or fried chicken and bacon jam for $12.
DIY Deviled Egg Bar
Make deviled eggs customizable with a DIY deviled egg bar, allowing party-goers to dress their eggs however they please. Suggested toppings include crumbled bacon, sliced green onions, pickled jalapeños, sliced olives, peppers, and assorted salts and seasonings. I like to offer bowls of unique condiments such as kimchi, caramelized onion, and marinated anchovies for guests to experiment.
Deviled Eggs
Makes 24
Hard-boiled eggs can be shelled, halved and hollowed out up to 2 days ahead. Make the filling a day ahead and store it in a ziptop plastic bag. When ready to serve, snip the corner off the bag and pipe the filling into the egg halves.
12 hard-boiled eggs, see Note below
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons yellow mustard
2 teaspoons sweet relish
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Paprika, for dusting, optional
1. Remove shells from eggs and slice in half lengthwise.
2. Separate egg yolks and place into a bowl. Place whites on a separate plate.
3. Add mayo, mustard, relish and salt, and pepper, to taste, to yolks and mash together with a fork until creamy and smooth. Transfer mixture to a quart-size ziptop bag.
4. Cut off the corner of the bag and squeeze the mixture back into the egg whites. Sprinkle with paprika. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Note: How to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs
Makes 12 eggs, 24 deviled eggs
1. Place 12 eggs in a pot big enough to hold them in a single layer and cover with cold water by 1 inch.
2. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then cover, remove from the heat and set aside for 12 minutes. Drain, cool in ice water and peel.