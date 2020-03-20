Without an NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, we asked the Tulsa World sports staff to share their favorite NCAA Tournament memories.
Here are some of their favorite memories of March Madnesses gone by:
Eric Bailey
OU beat writer
2016
Facebook reminded me Thursday of what I was doing exactly four years ago.
I was planted in my Chesapeake Energy Arena media seat next to co-workers Guerin Emig and Mark Cooper watching the finish of the Northern Iowa-Texas game in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
UNI’s Paul Jesperson caught the inbounds pass, took one dribble and became a school hero when he banked in a half-court shot at the buzzer to beat the Longhorns 75-72.
There are pictures of the three of us amazed by what just happened. I was laughing, Guerin had a look of surprise and Mark was smiling.
Every NCAA Tournament has a special moment like Jesperson’s shot. We won’t have that this year.
But my thanks to Facebook for bringing up this memory.
Mike Brown
High school writer
2000
Cincinnati’s second-seeded Bearcats were without injured leader Kenyon Martin, but still seemed to believe Tulsa’s Golden Hurricane was beneath their gaze. Before a second-round meeting in the 2000 NCAA Tournament in Nashville, Cincy’s Pete Mickeal mispronounced Eric Coley’s name to media, calling TU’s skywalking senior “Conley.” The next day, Coley took it personally, saying he “wanted to make sure (Mickeal) did know who I was after the game was over.” Coley posted 16 points and 16 rebounds, helping send Tulsa to the Sweet Sixteen.
Frank Bonner II
OSU beat writer
2017
My brother and I took the trip to Phoenix to watch South Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon and North Carolina play in the 2017 Final Four. All three games were decided by six points or fewer. My two favorite teams growing up were Indiana and North Carolina, and being able to see UNC win a championship in my first in-person Final Four experience made it even more memorable.
Stacey Dickens
Sports copy editor
2004
When Oklahoma State beat St. Joe’s in the Elite Eight, I was a sophomore at OSU watching the game in Stillwater with my sorority sisters. As the lead changed hands in the final minutes, we linked arms in nervous anticipation. When John Lucas hit “the shot” in the waning seconds, we all fell to the floor screaming for joy.
Guerin Emig
Sports columnist
2016
Buddy Hield reached his peak against Oregon in the Elite Eight, and the Sooners did the same to reach the Final Four. I stood next to Lon Kruger as he watched his players snip the nets a few feet away. He was practically glowing. I finally got him to admit how special this team was. The steadiest coach I’ve ever encountered reached a peak as well. Emotionally.
Bill Haisten
Sports columnist
1994
A few weeks before the start of the 1994 NCAA Tournament, UCLA was ranked No. 1. In a first-round NCAA game played in Oklahoma City, the Bruins were heavily favored over Tubby Smith’s 12th-seeded University of Tulsa squad. I and other Tulsa media members were seated courtside, immediately across the floor from the Golden Hurricane bench.
We watched TU bolt to a 46-17 lead. We watched TU shoot 51% overall and 9-of-19 on 3-pointers. We saw Hurricane point guard Pooh Williamson play a nearly perfect game. We saw Tulsa win 112-102. It was an unforgettable and surreal Friday afternoon, and probably the most memorable college game I’ve witnessed live.
Two days later, the Hurricane defeated Oklahoma State and surged to the Sweet Sixteen. That Tulsa team triggered the start of one of the better 10-year runs ever for any mid-major program.
Barry Lewis
High school sports writer
1994
At Oklahoma City’s Myriad before Tulsa’s first-round game against UCLA, I got a laugh out of the SoCal media’s attitude that there was no way “little” Tulsa would even come close. At halftime in the media room, they looked shell-shocked as TU led 63-38. After Tulsa’s 112-102 win that included TU’s Kwanza Johnson with my favorite dunk of all time, many wanted UCLA coach Jim Harrick fired. That’s why they call it “March Madness” — anything can happen. (Harrick wasn’t fired and coached UCLA to the national title a year later).
Michael Peters
Sports Editor
1979
I remember sitting in my driveway with a radio listening to Dave Hofferth and Al Caldwell as coach Billy Tubbs’ Lamar Cardinals challenged Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Yes, the Magic Johnson-led Spartans who would beat Larry Bird and Indiana State for the title two weeks later. By the next year — while Magic and Bird were sparking a revolution in the NBA — I was able to attend my first Lamar game in person, starting a 10-season streak of attending Cardinals games in person and launching a love affair with college basketball and the NCAA Tournament that lasts to this day.
Patrick Prince
Assistant editor
2004
I really wanted Eddie Sutton to have a chance at a national title. He deserved it. It looked as if OSU’s 2004 team was going to provide that opportunity. John Lucas is one of my favorite all-time local college basketball players. I just loved how he played. His 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds left to beat top-seeded Saint Joseph’s is one I’ll never forget, not only because it was an amazing, clutch shot, but because the Cowboys almost turned the ball over just before Lucas got the ball. You went from thinking OSU was about to blow it and then in an instant, Lucas sinks the winning shot. Unbelievable.