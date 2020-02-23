100th Anniversary of The 19th Amendment

Donna Mathews and Mary Vogt, both of Tulsa, say the Pledge of Allegiance during a rally by the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, at Tulsa Historical Society and Museum on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa on Saturday celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote during a rally at the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum.

