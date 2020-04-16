Market Watch for Business Friday, April 17, 2020 Apr 16, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dow 30 23,538.68 33.33S&P 500 2,799.55 16.19Okla. Sweet 16.25 same Nat. gas futures 1.69 0.09Yen per dollar ¥107.63 0.17Gold 1,731.70 8.50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags S&p 500 Dow Finance Economics Yen Market Futures Dollar Okla. Most Popular Wife of Oklahoma's first fatal case speaks: 'By the time we knew it was COVID-19, his lungs were already compromised to the point of no return.' A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did 19-year-old dies of stab wound after reportedly standing up for his mother and sister Renters and landlords face uncertain future amid COVID-19 New doughnut shop opens amid pandemic, offers vegan, gluten-free pastry treats and more promotion Drillers National Anthem Contest Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance! promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Oklahoma’s water retreats From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners