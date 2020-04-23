Market Watch for Business Friday, April 24, 2020 Apr 23, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dow 30 23,515.26 39.44S&P 500 2,797.80 1.51Oklahoma Sweet 13.00 2.75 Natural gas futures 1.82 .12Yen per dollar ¥107.61 .09Gold 1,745.40 7.10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags S&p 500 Dow Futures Finance Economics Market Yen Dollar Gold Most Popular As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change. Stitt and Bynum: No plan for city of Tulsa or state of Oklahoma to reopen yet; new COVID-19 surge precautions being implemented COVID-19 presents unique interpersonal challenges, but Tulsa hospital isn't in a New York state of operations. Here's why Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter says Gov. Stitt's new tribal gaming compacts 'not authorized' by state law Three arrested after 17-year-old found advertised as prostitute promotion Drillers National Anthem Contest Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance! promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Oklahoma’s water retreats From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners