Market Watch for Business Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 Feb 13, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dow 30 29,423.31 128.11S&P 500 3,373.94 5.51Oklahoma Sweet 48.00 0.25 Natural gas futures 1.826 0.018Yen per dollar ¥109.82 0.26Gold 1,575.10 7.70 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags S&p 500 Dow Futures Finance Economics Market Yen Dollar Gold Most Popular Let's not overthink what just happened at BOK Center: Miranda Lambert is fun, period Tulsa to build new Gilcrease Museum in lieu of renovation project OK'd by Vision vote in 2016 Oklahoma House passes abortion bill that would revoke licenses of doctors performing procedure $173 million Veterans Affairs hospital planned for downtown Tulsa Alberto Morejon: Stitt's tax credit voucher program takes money from public schools to give private school discounts to the privileged promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Love Stories Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…