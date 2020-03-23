Market Watch for Business March 24, 2020 Mar 23, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dow 30 18,591.93 582.05S&P 500 2,237.40 67.52Okla. Sweet 20.00 1.00 Nat. gas futures 1.602 0.002Yen per dollar ¥111.51 0.84Gold 1,561.10 83.00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags S&p 500 Dow Finance Economics Yen Market Futures Dollar Okla. Most Popular Update: Mayor orders Tulsa restaurants, bars to close tonight; drive-through, take-out establishments may operate Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen Stitt affirms it's 'not government's job' to push for restrictions on local businesses in reaction to coronavirus concerns State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier National Guard ready but not deployed: 'No need to activate,' Gov. Stitt tells Tulsa World promotion Drillers National Anthem Contest Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance! promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Love Stories Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…