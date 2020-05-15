Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 8:10 pm
Dow 30 23,685.42 60.08
S&P 500 2,863.70 11.20
Okla. Sweet 25.75 2.00
Nat. gas futures 1.65 0.04
Yen per dollar ¥107.28 0.04
Gold 1,756.30 15.40
Now more than ever our local businesses need our support.
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.