Market Watch for Business Thursday April 16, 2020 Apr 15, 2020

Dow 30 23,504.35 445.41
S&P 500 2,783.36 62.70
Okla. Sweet 16.25 0.25 
Nat. gas futures 1.60 0.05
Yen per dollar ¥107.46 0.28
Gold 1,740.20 28.70