Market Watch for Business Thursday March 26, 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Dow 30 21,200.55 495.64S&P 500 2,475.56 28.23Okla. Sweet 21.00 0.50 Nat. gas futures 1.660 0.007Yen per dollar ¥111.37 0.09Gold 1,633.40 27.40