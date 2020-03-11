Market Watch for Business Thursday, March 12, 2020 Mar 11, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dow 30 23,553.22 1,464.94S&P 500 2,741.38 140.85Okla. Sweet 29.50 1.50 Nat. gas futures 1.878 0.058Yen per dollar ¥104.47 0.86Gold 1,641.40 17.70 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags S&p 500 Dow Finance Economics Yen Market Futures Dollar Okla. Most Popular Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home Colorado group buys Remington Tower, plans to convert it into luxury apartments 'It's time to go:' Longtime family-run Tulsa hardware store plans to close, owner says 'Like a queen': 105-year-old race massacre survivor's north Tulsa home gets restored State health officials confirm Oklahoma patients test negative for coronavirus promotion Drillers National Anthem Contest promotion Outlook 2020: Quality Of Life Section Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Love Stories Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…