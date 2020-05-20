Market Watch for Business Thursday, May 21, 2020 May 20, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dow 30 24,575.90 369.04S&P 500 2,971.61 48.67Oklahoma Sweet 30.25 1.00 Natural gas futures 1.77 0.06Yen per dollar ¥107.49 0.26Gold 1,752.10 6.50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags S&p 500 Dow Futures Finance Economics Market Yen Dollar Gold Most Popular Hundreds line up at Norman casino opening Will Tesla come to Tulsa? Officials react to report that city is a finalist for new U.S. factory Phase 2 starts Friday: What opens and what changes in Oklahoma National livestock show relocates to Tulsa, bringing $2.5 million economic impact Oklahoma House votes to overturn State Health Department rule on vaccination exemptions promotion Support Local Now more than ever our local businesses need our support. promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Oklahoma’s water retreats From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners