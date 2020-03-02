Market Watch for Business Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Mar 2, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dow 30 26,703.32 1,293.96S&P 500 3,090.23 136.01Okla. Sweet 43.00 2.00 Nat. gas futures 1.756 0.072Yen per dollar ¥107.87 0.55Gold 1,592.30 28.20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags S&p 500 Dow Finance Economics Yen Market Futures Dollar Okla. Most Popular Innocent Tulsans featured on 'Live PD' lament becoming entertainment fodder in name of police transparency Simon delivers on commitment to build Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks 'Committed to Tulsa': American Airlines to invest $550 million to improve maintenance facility Debate surrounding 'Live PD' continues as Tulsa police respond to social media post alleging racial profiling 10 Oklahoma lakes added to mercury consumption advisory list promotion Outlook 2020: Quality Of Life Section Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions promotion Outlook 2020: Business Section Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Love Stories Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…