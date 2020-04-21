Market Watch for Business Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Apr 21, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dow 30 23,018.88 631.56S&P 500 2,736.56 86.60Okla. Sweet 6.50 34.50 Nat. gas futures 1.82 .10Yen per dollar ¥107.77 .14Gold 1,687.80 23.40 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags S&p 500 Dow Finance Economics Yen Market Futures Dollar Okla. Most Popular Stitt and Bynum: No plan for city of Tulsa or state of Oklahoma to reopen yet; new COVID-19 surge precautions being implemented COVID-19 presents unique interpersonal challenges, but Tulsa hospital isn't in a New York state of operations. Here's why Gov. Stitt eyes May 1 for 'statewide,' 'methodical' start to reopening Public education advocates rip Gov. Stitt over comments about how to spend emergency money Three arrested after 17-year-old found advertised as prostitute promotion Drillers National Anthem Contest Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance! promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Oklahoma’s water retreats From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners