Market Watch for Business Wednesday, March 25, 2020 Mar 24, 2020

Dow 30 20,704.91 2,112.98
S&P 500 2,447.33 209.93
Okla. Sweet 20.50 0.50
Nat. gas futures 1.653 0.051
Yen per dollar ¥111.16 0.35
Gold 1,660.20 99.10