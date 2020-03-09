Market Watch for Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Mar 9, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dow 30 23,851.02 2,013.76S&P 500 2,746.56 225.81Okla. Sweet 27.75 10.00 Nat. gas futures 1.788 0.070Yen per dollar ¥102.38 3.22Gold 1,674.50 3.70 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags S&p 500 Dow Finance Economics Yen Futures Market Dollar Watch Most Popular Stillwater man killed parents in south Tulsa, staged a burglary, police allege Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home Tulsa, six counties approve Sunday liquor store sales 'It's time to go:' Longtime family-run Tulsa hardware store plans to close, owner says Colorado group buys Remington Tower, plans to convert it into luxury apartments promotion Drillers National Anthem Contest promotion Outlook 2020: Quality Of Life Section Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Love Stories Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…