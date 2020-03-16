Market Watch numbers for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Mar 16, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dow 30 20,188.52 2,997.10S&P 500 2,386.13 324.89Okla. Sweet 25.25 3.00 Nat. gas futures 1.815 .054Yen per dollar ¥106.13 2.04Gold 1,485.90 29.80 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags S&p 500 Dow Finance Economics Market Futures Yen Dollar Okla. Most Popular Finally some good news: First Tulsa County COVID-19 patient has recovered, Health Department says Oklahoma officials announce new coronavirus case; Stitt says schools should stay open Board of Education expected to authorize Oklahoma schools to close through April 6 Update: City of Tulsa orders cancellation or postponement of events with 50 people or more Man killed in one car crash near Okay promotion Drillers National Anthem Contest Vote for your favorite and be entered for a chance to win a Family 4 Pack of ticket to Tulsa Drillers! promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Love Stories Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…