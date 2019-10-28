Mom’s should be able to kiss boo-boos and have them all better.
Watching Stephanie go through the different stages of finding out – denial, anger, acceptance, fighting, fear, etc. – it’s the most helpless feeling as a mother/parent.
I felt like I was there supporting her along the way, but would have traded places with her in a heartbeat.
After the treatment is over, it doesn’t make it go away. Since the doctors brushed off her first questions when she noticed the lump, she has gotten to the point where she doesn’t trust first opinions and fights for stronger answers. Even a sore throat can cause anxiety.
My heart aches for her, but our faith is strong.