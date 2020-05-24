Today’s generation feels vastly different than those of the past. Today, there is a completely different mentality and approach to life, commitment and success. I believe one specific ideology has bled into several facets of this generation’s viewpoint of social relationships resulting in what I call the boyfriend-girlfriend phenomenon.
In the boyfriend-girlfriend phenomenon an individual can enjoy the benefits of an ultimate commitment (marriage) while putting forth minimal effort and staying open to options.
Over time, relationships have evolved into pseudo-marriages. Unmarried couples are conducting business as if they are husband and wife: living together, making major purchases, having children and even filing taxes together. This type of relationship is normalized in television, movies and music.
Pseudo-marriage creates a performance-based relationship that can cause anxiety and stress. Without the commitment of marriage, whether conscious or subconscious, either partner can leave at any given time with minimal consequence. This fosters the idea that you are responsible only for your partner’s happiness and pleasure.
When pseudo-marriages end, they are extremely painful and emotionally destructive. Often, in this age of social media, breakups can be very public. The couple must navigate the end of their relationship publicly as they divide belongings, pets, financial responsibilities and even friends. Ridicule, blame, false narratives and unwarranted advice run rampant on social media, which negatively impacts the self-esteem of the members of the former couple.
As a result, we have the “hook up culture,” void of any real commitment and investment to avoid the negative effects of these painful breakups.
Commitment avoidance bleeds into many other facets of life. Without a culture that celebrates commitment, people in today’s society are always looking for the next best thing. They find themselves bouncing from job to job rather than committing to building a long-term career. They invest financially in short-term ventures rather than long term. And, perhaps most detrimental of all, they do not commit to nurturing community within their extended families or neighborhoods.
Commitment requires sacrifice, intention, effort and perseverance. By eliminating long-term commitment to community, children and future generations will suffer the greatest consequences.
Marriage binds extended families together in ways that the boyfriend-girlfriend phenomenon does not. Without commitment to your partner, there would be no commitment to their family. Marriage creates a shared responsibility. For example, you would be more inclined to take in your mother-in-law if she falls ill than you would your partner’s parent. Though the person is the same (your partner’s mother), the level of personal commitment to that person increases with marriage. This concept is all the more important when rearing children.
Without committed parents, children can miss out on family traditions, support, love, a sense of security and community. As they grow older, they have an incomplete knowledge of their family background. They lack the experience and lessons from the older generations of their family because they spend substantial time with a babysitter or in day care through their formative years rather than with a grandparent or other family member. Then these children grow up without a feeling of responsibility to the older generation or community, because the elders did not impact their lives as much as they could have.
COVID-19 has highlighted how important community is. But before coronavirus, there was a challenge to the strength of that community that will continue after a vaccine is developed — the lack of commitment in romantic relationships. If we cannot fully commit to family and marriage, how can we commit to a community?
As a society, we cannot continue to accept the bare minimum. We cannot continue to foster self-serving ideals and temporary realities. We must end the concept of the boyfriend-girlfriend phenomenon and set our focus again on the ultimate commitment of marriage. Then we can begin to heal future generations and lay the groundwork for integrity, intention, and sacrifice through commitment.
Marquess Dennis is founder and executive director of Birthright Living Legacy, a member of Leadership Tulsa’s New Voice class 11 and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion columns by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
