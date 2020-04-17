Owasso YMCA employees dance to the song, “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People during a grocery give-away Friday at the Owasso YMCA. Several social service agencies joined forces in the Owasso YMCA parking lot to give away groceries to families in need due the COVID-19 outbreak.

John Clanton 918-581-8829

john.clanton@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @jclantonphoto

