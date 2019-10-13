Coweta all-purpose back Mason Ford put together an impressive performance Friday night against Tulsa Edison, catching seven passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.
The 5-9, 150-pound freshman broke senior Blake Lair’s record for single game receiving yards which was set last season against Tulsa Hale at 201 yards.
He also established the single catch receiving touchdown record with a 99-yard catch and run that showcased his super speed, outrunning former Coweta speedster Thomas Ivy the length of the field after breaking his tackle attempt.
Ford also set up another Tiger touchdown with a clutch reception in the fourth quarter for a first and goal at the three-yard line.