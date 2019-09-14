WORKERS GARDENER (copy) (copy)

Master Gardeners can help you find success in your garden. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

The OSU Extension Tulsa County Master Gardeners announced its next round of Lunch & Learn classes available to the pubic.

The September-October themed classes are geared toward gardeners who want to learn what’s best to plant as we move into the fall season. Attendees are invited to bring a lunch and learn from Master Gardeners.

The events are from 12:10-12:50 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tulsa City County Library, 400 Civic Center.

Class dates and topics are:

Sept. 17: Trees, Selection, Planting & Care

Sept. 24: Xeriscape: Beautiful gardens with water conservation in mind

Oct. 1: Green Waste & Recycling: Where do all those plastic bags go?

Oct. 8: Succulents: Fun & low-maintenance gardening at its best

For more information, go online to tulsamastergardeners.org or call Diane Hambric at 918-231-5900.

— Nicole Marshall Middleton,

Tulsa World

