Here are the dates and locations of the remaining town hall meetings. Each begins at 6 p.m.

Why the amount was increased

The initial draft of the the Improve Our Tulsa renewal package totaled $597 million. But after five town hall meetings in April and May to discuss the proposal, city councilors and the mayor increased the package to $639 million and extended the length of the program to 6½ years from six.

The program calls for no tax increases but a continuation at existing levels.

The additional funding would provide more funding for Bus Rapid Transit; the animal shelter; Arena District Master Plan implementation; the economic development infrastructure fund; bridge repairs; matching funds for state and federal transportation grants; community development projects in each City Council district; and Fire Department apparatus, including fire trucks.