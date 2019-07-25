The $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal proposal does not include additional funding for the city’s four golf courses because that is not a high enough priority, Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday.
“Are we going to have kids using unsafe playground equipment or fire trucks that are breaking down so that we can fix up golf courses?” Bynum said to the Tulsa World. “It isn’t as high a priority as those things, and that is why it is not in the program.”
Bynum made his remarks after his presentation at the first of three town hall meetings on the proposed renewal package, which is expected to go to voters Nov. 12.
Speaking to about 30 members of the general public and about two-dozen city staff members at the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma building in east Tulsa, the mayor explained that city officials had identified $2.1 billion in needs.
Just as a family prioritizes what it spends its money on, so must the city, Bynum said.
“Seventy percent of things that people (city department heads) identified as funding needs are not in this program,” Bynum told the Tulsa World. “You have to set your highest priorities with the funding you have available.”
He noted that the city golf courses' basic maintenance needs are funded in the operating budget.
“What has been requested is millions for more sizeable improvements,” Bynum said.
The city contracts with Billy Casper Golf to operate Page Belcher Golf Course and Mohawk Park Golf Course. Each course has 36 holes.
The discussion of golf course funding was prompted by a message on a comment card submitted by an audience member. The comment, read by City Council Chairman Phil Lakin, said, “It is a travesty how the city has let these once nationally rated golf courses get to their current state.”
Parks Director Anna America said the Parks Department asked for $79 million in funding, with a separate $39 million request from the golf courses. When other parks-related needs are included, such as funding for trails and the Tulsa Zoo, the total request was well over $100 million, she said.
“We had to focus on where do you put the money, the limited resources, where you’re going to have the most impact on the most people in Tulsa,” America said.
The city subsidizes its golf courses, as it does most of its park operations, America said. The city provides the golf courses with about $165,000 a year for operating and capital expenses, she said, but could easily pour in hundreds of thousands of dollars more.
“The reality is, there is a pretty big gap there in terms of what it takes to keep those courses in (the condition) a lot of people like,” she said.
America said she supports golf courses but that there are no easy answers to securing additional funding for them.
“The market probably has too many golf courses out there,” she said. “We’re all going to have to see if we can work together to figure out an answer.”
The Parks Department would receive $30 million from the Improve Our Tulsa renewal if it is approved by voters, and nearly all of that would go fix to dilapidated facilities.
The Tulsa Zoo and Gilcrease Museum, each of which makes its own requests for funding, would receive $6 million each from the renewal package.
The Improve Our Tulsa renewal proposal includes $427 million in streets and transportation projects, $193 million in capital projects and $19 million for the city’s Rainy Day Fund.
About two-thirds of the funding for the package would come from bond sales, financed with property taxes, and a third from sales tax. The 6½-year renewal would begin in fiscal year 2020 and end midway through fiscal year 2026, which is the end of December 2025.
The mayor and City Council will incorporate the public input from the three town hall meetings in finalizing the package to put to voters. The council is schedule to vote on the final version Aug. 7.
